2019 Cup standings: Fourth
2019 wins: 6
Career wins/top 10s/races: 37/259/506
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Crew chief: Chris Gabehart
Sponsor: FedEx
Lugnut: Hamlin surged with his new crew chief in 2019, winning six races for the first time since 2010. But Hamlin’s performance often levels off in his second season with a crew chief. Will he and Gabehart buck that trend this season?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.