2019 Cup standings: Ninth
2019 wins: 0
Career wins/top 10s/races: 10/214/505
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Crew chief: John Klausmeier
Sponsors: Rush Truck Centers, Mobil 1
Lugnut: When he wasn’t sharing his dissatisfaction last year, Bowyer was racing to his best season since 2013. However, he’ll have a new crew chief in 2020 following a swap with Almirola’s team. Will Klausmeier get Bowyer back into victory lane?
