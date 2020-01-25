Amber Glenn gets flowers from a fan after her performance during the Championship Ladies Free Skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the third time in a 10-year window. No place — not New York, not Boston, not Saint Paul or Minneapolis or any other traditional skating town — has done that since Colorado Springs hosted four between 1948 and ’55.