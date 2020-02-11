Chase Elliott

2019 Cup standings: 10th

2019 wins: 3

Career wins/top 10s/races: 6/74/149

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew chief: Alan Gustafson

Sponsors: NAPA Auto Parts, Mountain Dew

Lugnut: Elliott has become the clear leader at Hendrick Motorsports, collecting six of the organization’s seven victories since the beginning of the 2018 season. If he’s comfortable with the new Camaro body style, a spot in the title race is within reach.

