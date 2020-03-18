The National Sports Media Association 61st awards weekend scheduled for Winston-Salem in late June has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization's board of directors voted to cancel the events, which honor individual state winners for both broadcasting and sportswriting.
Dave Goren, the NSMA executive director, said in a statement that next year's weekend will also honor the 2019 winners. This year’s events were scheduled for June 27-29.
“While we are all disappointed, the NSMA board took into account all of the local, state, and national recommendations regarding COVID-19 and its expected short-term after effects and saw no way to host this year’s event at the standard to which we are used to holding it,” Goren said in a statement.
“We will plan to honor our winners during our 2021 event and make it a bigger, better awards weekend,” Goren said of the dinner that normally draws about 800 at the Benton Convention Center or Joel Coliseum.
Goren and NSMA board members are discussing ways to recognize the 2019 state and national winners and the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees between now and the 2021 awards weekend.
Columnist Ed Hardin, whose work appears in the News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal, is the North Carolina sportswriter of the year for a fourth time. The organization, which has more than 1,000 members, honors a sportswriter and sportscaster from each state.
The Hall of Fame class selected for 2020 induction:
- Dan Patrick, host of “The Dan Patrick Show” and former ESPN personality. Patrick’s show is nationally syndicated, and he is a two-time winner of the NSMA’s national sportscaster of the year.
- Michael Wilbon, a former columnist and reporter for the Washington Post and half of ESPN’s “Pardon The Interruption.”
- Tom Verducci, a longtime writer at Sports Illustrated who has won three straight national sportswriter of the year awards from 2014 to 2016.
- Skip Caray (died in 2008) was the 33-year play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves.
- Cawood Ledford (died in 2001) served as the play-by-play announcer for University of Kentucky football and basketball for 39 years.
- Dick Young (died in 1987) was a reporter and columnist at the New York Daily News and New York Post in a 45-year career.
The national award winners:
- Kevin Harlan is this year’s sportscaster of the year. Harlan calls NFL and college basketball games for CBS, NBA games for TurnerSports on television. On top of that, he also does Monday Night Football games for Westwood One on the radio. Harlan has won the award twice, the first time in 2017.
- Adrian Wojnarowski is the national sportswriter winner for the third straight year. He’s now the go-to source for news on the NBA at ESPN.
The awards weekend moved to Winston-Salem from Salisbury in 2018. This would have been the third time that Winston-Salem would have played host to the weekend. This year's dinner was again scheduled for Joel Coliseum.
