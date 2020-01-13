The National Sports Media Association has announced its national and state awards, along with a six-member Hall of Fame class.
The organization, based in Winston-Salem, will hold its 61st award ceremony June 29. NSMA will recognize 112 sportscasters and sportswriters from each state based on a member vote.
Here’s what to know:
Hall of Fame class
- Dan Patrick, host of “The Dan Patrick Show” and former ESPN personality. Patrick’s show is nationally syndicated, and he is a two-time winner of the NSMA’s national sportscaster of the year.
- Michael Wilbon, a former columnist and reporter for the Washington Post and half of ESPN’s “Pardon The Interruption.”
- Tom Verducci, a longtime writer at Sports Illustrated who has won three straight national sportswriter of the year awards from 2014 to 2016.
- Skip Caray (died in 2008) was the 33-year play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves.
- Cawood Ledford (died in 2001) served as the play-by-play announcer for University of Kentucky football and basketball for 39 years.
- Dick Young (died in 1987) was a reporter and columnist at the New York Daily News and New York Post in a 45-year career.
National winners
- Kevin Harlan is this year’s sportscaster of the year. Harlan calls NFL and college basketball games for CBS, NBA games for TurnerSports on television. On top of that, he also does Monday Night Football games for Westwood One on the radio. Harlan has won the award twice, the first time in 2017.
- Adrian Wojnarowski is the national sportswriter winner for the third straight year. He’s now the go-to source for news on the NBA at ESPN.
North Carolina winners
- Columnist Ed Hardin of the News & Record, whose work also appears in the Winston-Salem Journal, is the state sportswriter of the year. He also won the award in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
- John Forslund and David Glenn tied for state sportscaster of the year. Forslund in the voice of the Carolina Hurricanes, and Glenn hosts a statewide radio show, "The David Glenn Show." The wins are the second for each.
