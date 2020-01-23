GREENSBORO — America’s best figure skater is obviously still fighting a lingering virus. You can hear it in his voice on the other end of the phone call, an occasional sniffle or cough punctuating his sentences.
Nathan Chen insists he’ll be fine, that he’s getting closer to 100 percent.
And the truth is, even if Chen is rusty, he’ll be the heavy favorite when the senior men’s competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships begins with the short program Saturday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum.
He’s that good.
Chen has won the last three U.S. titles. He has won the last three International Skating Union Grand Prix finals and the last two World Championships. He’s the first man to land five quadruple jumps — a lutz, flip, salchow and two toe loops — in one free-skate program back in 2017.
And then he went to Yale. He’s a sophomore now, calling in from New Haven, Conn., during the Ivy League school’s “reading period” when he’s choosing classes before the start of the second semester.
He’s made it all look so easy since we first saw him in Greensboro in 2011, an 11-year-old wunderkind who won his second straight novice championship that year.
It’s not easy. He has trained on his own while at Yale, where he majors in statistics and data science, balancing classes with competitions around the world.
“I’ve never considered dropping (a class) or withdrawing (from a competition),” Chen says. “However, I have prepared myself to have pretty rough results at various competitions. I’ve been really swamped.
“But I have this opportunity, and I don’t want to give it up. I’ve tried to make the most of it and do the very best that I can. Fortunately, things have panned out for me so far. That being said, yeah, it’s not a little walk in the park.”
To make it work, Chen must be a pro at time management. He says his classes are getting more and more difficult, that there are more demands on his time for homework, study sessions and finishing the “problem sets” that come with his chosen major.
“My major also requires me to spend a lot of time in front of the computer,” Chen says, “which means a lot of time sitting, which makes it harder on the ice (because) it’s easy to get a little stiff, which relates to injuries. All these are variables that apply. But at the same time, I’m happy that I’m in the situation. I’m happy that I’m given opportunities to go to these competitions and also attend this awesome school. I don’t have any complaints.”
Chen will come to Greensboro — his third nationals here — straight from Yale. Between his bout with the flu and the demands of his schedule, we’re likely to see dialed-back versions of his short program and free skate.
“Trying to push technique isn’t my goal here,” Chen says. “It’s to maintain my body, maintain my health and try to prepare myself for the second half of the (international) season. So as the question of the (quad toe) loop goes, it’s definitely out of the question.”
Even so, it’s nationals. It’s a big deal. And Chen could join a rare club: Since 1914, only nine men have won at least four consecutive U.S. titles, none since Brian Boitano did it from 1985 to '88.
“It’s awesome to be able to be in position to possibly make that happen. If it doesn’t happen, so be it,” Chen says. “… Of course, going into competitions you’re driven by wanting to medal, by wanting to stand on top of the podium. That’s based upon how results are scored and how the rest of the skaters do, and that’s something I can’t really control. So I don’t like to think about that.”
Chen stole the show at Greensboro’s first nationals. After winning his novice title — an event no longer contested in these scaled-back nationals — his crowd-pleasing cowboy-themed performance to “Rawhide” at the Sunday Skating Spectacular was a glimpse at the future.
He returned to the Coliseum in 2015 for his senior debut, but he was limited by a heel injury and finished eighth. Since then, he has finished third, first, first and first.
“It’s definitely different than the first time I went to nationals,” Chen says. “It’s not necessarily easier or harder. Every competition means a lot to me. Each one is an opportunity to put down solid programs that I feel satisfied and fulfilled with. This nationals is no different than the past ones in regards to that. Right now I’m just trying to get my job done.”
A lot of that job comes after nationals.
Chen’s talent and skill mean his most important competitions come on the world stage. We’re two years from the Beijing Olympics, and the 20-year-old Chen is already considered among the gold-medal favorites.
“I’d love to continue pushing myself as much as I can,” Chen says. “There are limitations to the human body, so I don’t know exactly how much I’ll be able to push it. But I’m excited to see what the other guys are going to do, too. You can’t count them out in the conversation about progressing the sport. It’ll be interesting to see where that goes, and hopefully that’ll give me the motivation to figure out what I can do.”
Odds are, Chen will figure it out.
He’s figured out a balancing act — Ivy League school, international competitions, lonely practices, Olympic dreams — on his way to Greensboro this weekend for his third nationals at the Coliseum.
It’s all part of a greater whole, he says.
“Experience is a big deal,” Chen says. “Experience helps you prepare for competitions, helps you adapt during competitions, helps you structure your mind in a certain way so you’re able to perform as best you can. … Having both really good experiences and some not very good experiences has helped me a lot. Regardless of the results, I’m happy to be there and happy to perform. I love what I do. That’s what’s been helping me a lot this season. Every competition I learn something new. So I’m excited to see what nationals brings me.”
