Nate Gregg can call himself a winner at the Madhouse.
Gregg won the 20-lap Street Stock race Saturday night at Bowman Gray after being able to withstand a night of cautions through the race.
Nate Gregg is one three generations of a family at Bowman Gray that have won races. The Greggs, who have won, include grandfather Jimmy, father Billy and himself.
Other notable families to have accomplished that feat are the Myers (Billy, Gary, Burt and Jason), Robertson (Gerald, Mike, Ryan), and the Packs (Gene, Brian, Austin.)
On lap 14, Taylor Robbins was in second place, but she was bumped by Christian Joyce. Because of the wreck four other cars were involved and it took quite some time to clear the track of the cars and debris.
Robbins went to the pits to make quick repairs and she bumped Joyce on the restart. She also got out of her car and confronted Joyce while his car was pinned between her car and the guard rail. Both the drivers and the cars were eventually pulled from the track.
With one lap remaining Jeremy Warren, who was in second bumped Nate Gregg from behind, but Warren spun out, allowing for Nate Gregg to win.
"It means a lot," Nate Gregg said. "This one was for my Pawpaw Casey and my Uncle Casey fighting cancer and my Pawpaw Jimmy. I miss him."
Gerald Robinson Jr. finished second, Willie Wall was third, Brian Wall was fourth and Dennis Lanier was fifth.
The first 15-lap Stadium Stock race came down to the wire, with Chuck Wall beating Grayson Keaton for the win.
Brandon Brendle was third, Stephen Sanders was fourth and Snow was fifth. Points leader A.J. Sanders, the father of Stephen, finished 10th.
The second 15-lap Stadium Stock race was marred by five cautions in the first nine laps, but there were no cautions in the final six laps. DJ Dean held on for the win, which was his first of his career. He defeated Shawn Hayes, Johnny Baker, Billy Cameron Jr. and Kyler Staley.
"It feels great," Dean said. "This was my first career win. This is awesome."
Burt Myers continued his winning ways in the Modified Division by winning the first 15-lap race. Myers defeated Jonathan Brown, Tim Brown, Lee Jeffreys and Danny Bohn.
Randy Butner won the second 25-lap Modified race, which was his first win since July 21 of last year. Butner defeated Tim Brown, Jason Myers, Zack Clifton and Daniel Yates.
Dylan Ward also continued his hot streak in the Sportsman Division by winning for the fifth straight week. Ward defeated Kevin Neal, Tommy Neal, Amber Lynn and Michael Adams in the first 20-lap race
In the second 20-lap Sportsman race, Kevin Neal won his first race of the season after winning the points championship last year. He defeated Ward, Tommy Neal, Lynn and Adams.