MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Bubba Wallace is a solitary figure right now.
Yes, he has supporters around him, good friends, fellow drivers, family and the support of a nation undergoing a profound shift in attitude.
And yet, the only African American racer on NASCAR’s premier series stands alone, the one voice the sport has that transcends all others. Last night he attempted to take his message to a difficult place, the half-mile bullring that will be surrounded by empty seats, empty parking lots and campgrounds where normally thousands of people gather, some waving checkered flags, some the flags promoting their favorite drivers.
Some, however, promote something that Wallace simply can’t stand by and watch in silence.
The Confederate battle flag.
In the hours before the start of the first-ever Cup race at night here, NASCAR released a statement.
“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”
Wallace spoke, and NASCAR listened.
The flag has a history in this sport, once adorning concrete walls in Darlington, where a person portraying Johnny Reb would be in official pictures in Victory Lane, dressed in confederate grey and hoisting the rebel flag.
It was seen at every track in the sport, even those up north, where sentiment for the Civil War long ago vanished.
Right here in Martinsville, the tradition clings to a dwindling few.
So it’s here, at NASCAR’s oldest track, where Wallace made his strongest statement. The 26-year-old driver who works for Richard Petty himself, will drive a black car with crossed hands, black and white, clinched together on the hood of his Ford.
And on the rear quarterpanel, in bold white letters, the message:
#BLACKLIVESMATTER
“I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR,” Wallace told CNN this week. “Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding.”
He has his own history here at Martinwsville. In 2013, Wallace won a Truck series race, becoming the first African American driver since Wendell Scott in 1963 to win a NASCAR sanctioned race.
Scott was from Danville, just down the road from here. He endured more than any stock-car racer was ever put through, and Wallace has spoken eloquently and passionately about his place alongside Scott.
But until now, Wallace has tried to be just another driver on race days, an affable racer known to toss footballs with fans in the grandstands while endearing him to the mostly white fan base with his aggressive driving style and his connection to Petty, the most revered person in NASCAR history.
So last week, when the sport paused to pay respects for the family of George Floyd and acknowledge that it had to do better in its relationship with African Americans, it was Wallace who wore a “I Can’t Breathe, Black Lives Matter” T-shirt for all the world’s race fans to see.
And then the flag issue was raised.
While military and state officials, particularly in Virginia, have made moves to remove monuments to the Civil War, it was Wallace who said that’s not enough.
“We have to get rid of all Confederate flags,” he said.
“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” he said. “It starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here.”
NASCAR addressed the issue a few years ago, asking fans to not bring them to the tracks. The flags are few and far between as a result of that. But not everyone abides by the request. Wallace still sees them as no one can.
No more, if NASCAR can police this.
“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.” the statement continued. “The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
Last night at Martinsville, Wallace made a statement that no one else in stock-car racing can.
“It’s time for change,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon.
Wallace knows this will anger people in a time when lines are drawn and nerves are frayed.
But the sport’s only African American driver has the only voice that needs to be heard right now.
He suggested those not ready for change need to get back on the road “where you came from.”
Strong words from a man with the strength to say them and racing’s only mountaintop to shout them from.
