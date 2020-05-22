About: A national fast-pitch softball organization with regional programs located in 20 states. The N.C. Firecrackers comprises 17 travel teams — two 16-under teams and a select team based in Forsyth County — including a lone club in South Carolina.
Where: Headquartered in Clemmons.
Status: The N.C. Firecrackers are not practicing. Ben McKinney, the program's regional director, said two teams are playing tournaments in Georgia this weekend. The organization's team based in West Columbia, S.C., has been practicing roughly two weeks.
Normal dates: According to McKinney, high school-age teams beginning at 14-under would normally begin training in early April. The first tournaments, for many of those teams, occurs in late May. Younger clubs, mostly spanning 8-under to 12-under, practice in March and begin games that month or early April. All teams have access to an indoor facility for training in the winter as well.
Making it safe: The N.C. Firecrackers will limit spectators to two per player, and facemasks will be required. Coaches and players are allowed to enter ballparks an hour before first pitch, and no team meetings will be permitted at the facilities. A person designated as a "point of contact" has duties that include sanitizing their team's dugout before each game. No postgame handshakes will occur.
Effects of the pandemic: McKinney said his 16-under select team has scaled back its schedule to include only the largest drivable tournaments within the region. Normally, the schedule included national tournaments in states like Colorado and Illinois.
What they're saying: "When North Carolina shut down, we're probably in my opinion one of the most restrictive states right now in terms of what teams can do. I group us up with New York and California, in that respect, in how restrictive things are. South Carolina, I think they held their first tournament this past weekend. Georgia is holding tournaments. So, our teams haven't been able to practice, so they shouldn't go to these tournaments yet." – Ben McKinney, N.C. Firecrackers regional director.
– PATRICK FERLISE
