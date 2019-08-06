MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Delvin Zinn connected on two doubles and batted in three runs for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans as they topped the visiting Winston-Salem Dash, 10-1, Tuesday night.
Winston-Salem struggled at bat throughout the contest. They began with a three-and-out in the top of the first inning, one of five instances in the game. Conversely, the Pelicans quickly earned two scores in the bottom of the second inning. Zinn reached home plate off a single from Aramis Ademan. Ademan was batted in by Fennell.
The Pelicans moved through the lineup quickly, thus Ademan and Zinn ran in another pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Luke Reynolds added another score to increase the Pelicans lead to five.
The home team doubled their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning off fieldingand pitching woes from the Dash. Miguel Amaya scored on a walk, while Johan Cruz's throwing error following a Zinn double led to four runs in just one at bat.
Winston-Salem garnered a run in the top of the eighth. Steele Walker ran in off a single from Andrew Vaughn.
Brailyn Marquez (1-0) earned the win on the mound. He pitched a shutout-five innings and struck out four batters. Zach Lewis (5-6) got the loss. He pitched three innings for Winston-Salem and sacrificed five runs and nine hits.
The Dash (59-49) returns to Myrtle Beach tonight at 7:05 p.m. for the second of a three-game series with the Pelicans.