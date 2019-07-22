A group of longtime basketball coaches who have been in the area for decades will be recognized by the Winston-Salem Dash in less than a month.
Members of the Muse family — Tom, Andy, Mike and Adam — were selected as recipients of the Service Through Sports Award, which has been presented annually by the Dash for the past nine years. The four coaches, whose combined careers make up more than 55 years of experience, are scheduled to be honored Aug. 3 at BB&T Ballpark and will throw out the first pitch in the team’s game against the Carolina Mudcats, according to a statement released Monday by the Dash.
The Muses’ longstanding career in Forsyth County began with Tom, the father of Andy and Mike, who began coaching at Parkland in 1965 and retired 30 years later. The gymnasium was dedicated in honor of Tom after his tenure ended. The basketball court later bore his name in 2016.
Tom is currently an assistant with Andy, who has been the boys basketball coach at Mount Tabor since 1994. Andy earned his 500th career victory on Feb. 28, as the Spartans defeated Weddington 71-67 in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.
Mike has coached at the college and high school levels. After two seasons as an assistant at Appalachian State in the mid-1980s, he was hired to coach at North Forsyth. Mike coached the girls basketball team from 1991 to 2000, and then the boys team from 2000 to 2006.
He followed it up with three seasons — 2006 to 2009 — as an assistant in the ACC. Mike was with the Wake Forest basketball program under the late Skip Prosser and then Dino Gaudio. He’s been the coach of the East Forsyth boys basketball team since 2012, where Adam, Andy’s son, is an assistant.
The first to receive the Service Through Sports Award was the late Clarence “Big House” Gaines in 2010. The latest to receive recognition was the late Mike Lambros, who coached the North Davidson softball team to a Class 4-A title in June 2017 — the second championship of his 38-year career — before losing a battle to pancreatic cancer just three months later.