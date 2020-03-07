Appalachian State 83
Coastal Carolina 80
Why the Mountaineers won
The Mountaineers defense was the key in pulling the upset over Coastal Carolina. App State held the Chanticleers to 32.5% shooting from the field and 16.7% shooting from the three point line.
The Mountaineers got big stops in the second overtime, holding Coastal Carolina scoreless in the final two minutes to win the game.
On the offensive end, Lainey Gosnell had a huge day from behind the three-point line. She knocked down five three pointers in the Mountaineer win.
Stars
App State: Pre Stanley 28 points, 3 rebounds; Lainey Gosnell 21 points, 7 rebounds; Bayley Plummer 4 points, 21 rebounds.
Coastal Carolina: DJ Williams 38 points, 12 rebounds; Torrie Cash 12 points, 5 assists; Naheria Hamilton 11 points, 18 rebounds.
Records
App State: 11-18, 8-10 Sun Belt
Coastal Carolina: 25-4, 15-3 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: vs. Little Rock, 4 p.m. Tuesday (Sun Belt Tournament first round)
Coastal Carolina: Sun Belt Tournament semi-finals, 8:30 p.m. Saturday
