The Mount Tabor boys soccer team finished one game short of reaching last year’s NCHSAA Class 3-A championship.
The Spartans lost to Waxhaw Marvin Ridge in the semifinals last November at Bermuda Run amid wet field conditions. Now, they’re eager to start the season in a newly-formed tournament called the Triad Classic.
“I’d looked into a couple different things since we’re no longer doing the Forsyth Cup,” said Coach Jay Benfield of the Spartans, who finished 21-5-1 last year. I think this is an idea brought about by Glenn, I think East (Forsyth) has been with it, Bishop (McGuinness).
“So really it’s the guys in the eastern part of the county in Kernersville what they wanted to do, kind of keep this tournament in this first week alive. So it was something we were asked to join and we were all over it.”
Mount Tabor is the No. 1 seed and will open play on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Cash Elementary against the N.C. Leadership Academy. The winner will play on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cash against the winner of the 5:30 p.m. game at Bishop McGuinness on Monday between No. 5 Glenn and No. 4 Southwest Guilford.
The championship game and third-place game will be Thursday at Glenn.
“With it being the first year they came up with a couple of ideas to announce a rank or just a team,” Benfield said. “They just used our rankings from last season, and obviously we had a great year last year. So we were ranked pretty high and that’s how we got into that 1-spot.
“It’s definitely an honor. We would love to do it by the end of the week.”
Benfield said the tournament is a good stepping stone after reaching last year’s semifinals of the state tournament.
“I think there’s a lot to be said about getting a taste of going that far in the playoffs, knowing that we were so close, probably 20-25 minutes away,” Benfield said. “... But that momentum has carried over. It’s created its own little bit of culture here. And I think the boys are hungry even though it’s relatively a new team in regards to starters.”
The Spartans were decimated by graduation and have had to gel throughout summer workouts and practices.
“I think we’re only returning three or four starters from last year,” Benfield said. “But a lot of those guys had good experience coming up off the bench and some JV guys coming up from last year. So the guys are really stepping up.”