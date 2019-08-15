Each racing fan at Bowman Gray has their favorite driver, and the fans get a chance to show their appreciation for those drivers on a weekly basis.
Before last week's races, only the Street Stock Division leader didn't have an insurmountable lead before this week's finale. Taylor Robbins leads the fan vote in the Street Stock Division with 305 votes, 41 ahead of Bryan Sykes.
Jonathan Brown led the Modified Division with 597 votes, 357 more than second-place Lee Jeffreys.
In Sportsman, John Holleman IV led with 1,126 votes, 632 more than second-place Michael Adams. Holleman made his debut last week in the Modified Division. He announced that he likely will race in the 150-lap Modified finale on Saturday, and plans to move up to Modified next year.
Chuck Wall led the Most Popular Driver Award vote in Stadium Stock with 547 votes, 356 more than second-place A.J. Sanders.