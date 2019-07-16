care

Morgan Ketchum

 Carolinas Golf Association Photo

Morgan Ketchum, a rising sophomore at Reagan High School, shot 71-77 to win the Carolinas Girls 15 and Under Championship at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.

Ketchum finished the 36 hole tournament at 4 over par, eight shots better than Ella Kue of Kings Mountain. Kue shot 78-77.

“I was just hitting the ball in the fairway to put myself in a good position, then I would chip up close to the pin, and leave myself a makeable putt,” said Ketchum, who helped Reagan win the state championship in golf last fall.

Ketchum grabbed the lead after the first round with the only under-par round of the tournament.

“It means a lot to win this championship, because it really is a huge honor,” she said.

Anna Howerton, who finished second in the Forsyth Junior last week, shot 81-82 to finish tied for 12th. Howerton is a rising freshman at Reagan.

