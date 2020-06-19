Morgan Ketchum, a rising junior at Reagan High School, defeated Kayla Dowell 3 & 2 to win the 24th North Carolina Junior Girls Championship at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir on Friday afternoon.
Ketchum was the sixth-seed after the 18-hole stroke play portion of the tournament, and then proceeded to win four straight matches to claim the title.
"My putter was working very well for me," Ketchum said. "It was a long grind because of all the rain delays we had this week but it's exciting to win a tournament like this."
Ketchum was coming off a tie for second in the North Carolina Women's Amateur and said she had been playing consistently.
"When my putter is working pretty well it's a lot easier to play," Ketchum said.
She beat Lotte Fox of Raleigh in the first round, then beat Kiera Bartholomew before beating second-seeded Macy Pate in the semifinals. In the championship match Ketchum was down by a hole early but rallied to win her second Carolinas Golf Association title.
Ketchum, whose family are members at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club, helped the Reagan golf team win the state championship when she was a freshman. She also won the 15 & under North Carolina Girls Championship last summer and was the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference player of the year this past fall.
