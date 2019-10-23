Mildred Southern, a promoter who loved every aspect surrounding the game of tennis, has died.
Southern, who moved to Winston-Salem in the 1940s, was 98 years old.
She didn’t just play tennis, she lived it, talked about it and promoted it every chance that she could.
Bill Oakes, the longtime tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open, said there was nobody who promoted the game better.
“I don’t think the Winston-Salem Open happens without the work she did through the years in this city,” Oakes said Wednesday afternoon. “The genesis of the Davis Cup, the Flow Motors Invitational and the Winston-Salem Open all happened because of the work she did decades ago with young folks getting involved in the game.”
Oakes said there’s a reason they have a community award the Winston-Salem Open gives every year and it’s named for Southern and David Lash.
“Mildred and folks like David Lash invested their lives into the game of tennis and we all benefited from their active participation,” Oakes said.
Southern won numerous awards for her contributions to the game through the years including a big one in 1997. That year she won the United States Tennis Association’s Service Bowl Award, which is the highest honor given by tennis’s governing body.
It’s fitting that Southern’s name was included in a list of past winners that include Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Pam Shriver and Mary Jo Fernandez.
What was amazing about Southern’s love for the game was she never picked up a racket until she was 18 years old.
Among her many projects was her Young Folks Tennis program that she started in the 1960s in Winston-Salem. She was also the first women president of the North Carolina Tennis Association, the North Carolina Tennis Foundation and the Southern Tennis Association.
Southern was also quite an accomplished player winning more than 60 state titles and 16 national championships in singles and doubles.
She’s was inducted into the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
“There’s no question that Mildred and her husband, Harold (who died in 2011) were the first family of tennis in not only Winston-Salem but in this state,” Oakes said.
Chris Patti, 54, who has played competitive USTA tennis for years, remembers fondly his days of learning the game at Hanes Park 40 years ago. It was through Southern’s Young Folks Tennis program that Patti said was great for him and many of his friends.
“That was the place to go back in those days and it was a great learning experience,” Patti said about his time at Hanes Park in the 1980s. “Mildred was such a great lady who had the most kind things to say. She was one of those special women who was around the courts all the time helping teach us.”
Patti said there weren’t a lot of places to learn and play tennis back then, but Southern made sure the Young Folks Tennis was the place to be.
“There were so many kids in that program,” Patti said. “She’s really one of those special people you remember who represented the game in the right way.”
When she was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2013 she didn’t mind talking about what it meant to pass on her knowledge of the game to children.
“The greatest thrill of all is to see that expression on a child’s face when he hits the ball over the net for the first time,” she said.
Oakes said that the main court at the Winston-Salem Open is already named for Mildred and Harold Southern, but the tournament will likely do something more at next year’s tournament in August.
“She was a great lady,” Oakes said.
In 2005, a building in Greensboro that houses the offices of the North Carolina Tennis Association, the North Carolina Tennis Foundation and the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame was named The Harold T. and Mildred F. Southern North Carolina Tennis Center.
"Her name is all over this state when it comes to tennis," Oakes said.
According to her obituary, she is survived by her two children, Harold Southern Jr. of Urbana, Ill. And Debbie Southern of Asheville as well as one sister, Gladys Phillips of Whiteville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and a private burial will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at Salem Funeral Home in Reynolda Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.