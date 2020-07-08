The recovery of Michael Bunn, a forward for the Carolina Thunderbirds, continues to roll on.
Over the weekend Bunn’s mother, Lynn, released a video through social media with Bunn talking for the first time since he was found unconscious in his running car in late April.
Bunn’s recovery has been well documented by his mother, but the video was inspiring because Bunn hasn't been able to speak until recently. He is continuing to recover in a hospital in Raleigh.
“Michael has had little to no movement on his left side,” Lynn said about the video. “Heaven has been flooded with prayers for increased movement and mobility on his left side. Notice which hand he uses at the end to sign ‘I love you.’”
The fans of the Thunderbirds and the organization has been keeping Bunn on their minds all summer long.
The recovery for Bunn was slow early on but by late May he was improving at a rapid pace. There are a few fund-raisers that have started throughout Bunn's recovery.
