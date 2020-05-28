Michael Bunn’s recovery from carbon monoxide poisoning continues in the upward direction, according to his mother, Lynn.
Bunn, a 25-year-old forward for the Carolina Thunderbirds, is at Wake Medical Health & Hospital in Raleigh continuing to undergo extensive rehabilitation five weeks after he was found in his car with the engine running.
“To think about where he’s come from in his recovery is just amazing,” said Lynn, who has been able to see her son recently while he’s been in the hospital in Raleigh because of rule changes in regards to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynn said when Bunn was first admitted to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro doctors there prepared Lynn for the worst. But one doctor decided that because of his age they would wait another three to five days to see if Bunn responded.
“He was hooked up to a ventilator and was in a coma and it didn’t look good at all, but he rallied and is doing much better five weeks later,” Lynn said.
Bunn, who still can’t speak or walk, has movement on his right side and can use his right arm to communicate. He’s also smiling and blowing kisses and is very responsive, especially when he gets a Facetime call from his girlfriend, Allison Gregg, and her son, Cooper.
“Last night (Wednesday) I was able to be with him in his room and we Facetimed Allison and Cooper and Michael’s face just lit up when they were talking to him,” Lynn said.
Lynn has been amazed at the outpouring of support from the hockey community through various fund-raisers.
The Thunderbirds put together a fund-raiser “Miles For Michael Walk” with $6,450 raised as fans walked or ran whatever they could on an individual basis and then collected donations. There were close to 100 who participated and 539 miles were completed.
“I think it’s more than $7,000 now because there are checks the Thunderbirds haven’t received yet,” Lynn said. “It’s just amazing to see the outpouring of support, especially in this time during the COVID-19 pandemic where a lot of people are struggling.”
“I’ve tried to reach out to every single person who has helped, and it’s really been amazing to see,” Lynn said. “There were donations from some of Michael’s friends who he played hockey when he was 8 and 10-years-old.”
There’s also been a t-shirt sale with Bunn’s familiar No. 11 jersey number as part of a logo for the shirts.
Lynn said one of Michael’s friends is a barber in Colorado and he held a raffle to raise money.
“So he had a raffle for free haircuts for a year and he sent me the money from what he made off that,” Lynn said. “There have been so many people who have done things like that. One guy who I didn’t know contributed $1,000 and when I called to thank him he just said ‘I heard about it through a friend of mine and wanted to help.’”
Kelly Curl, the Thunderbirds general manger, was a teammate of Bunn’s the last three seasons.
“He’s been a guy that’s been here since Day One and has given a lot to the organization,” Curl said about Bunn, who was the team's third-leading scorer with 13 goals and 27 assists this past season . “He definitely put a lot of blood and sweat into our success and was always a great role model to our fans and for our team. So we are all pulling for him as he continues to improve. There’s been a lot of support for Mike and that will continue.”
Lynn said her son is going through extensive speech therapy, and will likely be in the comprehensive rehabilitation portion of the hospital for an extended period.
“He’s got a long, long way to go,” Lynn said. “But God continues to show us the way. We’ve just been so grateful for everybody’s support and we hope those prayers continue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.