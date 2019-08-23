The number 13 is usually looked at as an unlucky one for most people. It turned out not to be for the doubles team of Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot in the Winston-Salem Open at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
The team won its 13th title together Friday at the Winston-Salem Open after it defeated the American team of Nicholas Monroe and Tennys Sandgren 6-7 (6), 6-1, (10-3).
It was Melo's 33rd doubles title and Kubot's 25th.
"It was great today," said Melo, who is from Brazil. "We played very good since the first match. We're very happy with the title. We're looking for this title during the year. We missed a couple tournaments during the way, but we're so happy to play as we played this tournament."
Both teams had to play two matches on Friday after Thursday's semifinals were rained out. Melo and Kubot defeated Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski of Great Britain, and Monroe and Sandgren defeated the Belgian team of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.
After losing in a close first-set tiebreak, Melo and Kubot, who is from Poland, cruised the rest of the match.
"I think we played much better match by match, and today we had two matches, so we are very happy to come back to play in the heat to be ready in the second match to play the final," Kubot said. "I think the level was very high today, and our opponents gave also the best serving especially well in the important moments."
There was a short delay during the match, but the players quickly came back on court to finish the match.
"After the rain break we came (out) focused, and we used our chances to break our opponents," Kubot said. "We started very well in the super tiebreak, which gave us a lot of confidence, and we could focus on our serve during the match tiebreak, which was very important in the end. We are very happy to win the title here. First title of this year and before the U.S. Open."
Both players were happy to have gotten through the week despite all of the rain delays. Through the first seven days of the tournament, five days have had at least one rain delay.
"We need to be prepared for that," Melo said. "A couple tournaments it happens there were rain, so it matters how we're going to face when we go back. I think for us today it helped. We came back playing better than we were playing in the beginning."
Both players said they were going to celebrate by eating at a Brazilian restaurant in Winston-Salem before flying to New York for the U.S. Open on Saturday.
"Every title we have to celebrate," Melo said.