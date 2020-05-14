Martinsville Speedway crowd (copy)

Spectators won't be permitted at Martinsville's race June 10.

 Martinsville (Va.) Bulletin

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Martinsville Speedway will host the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at 7 p.m. June 10.

The Cup race, to be held without spectators, will be the first at night in the track's 73-year history.

NASCAR and Martinsville have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community, a news release from the speedway states.

Martinsville’s spring race weekend originally scheduled for May 8-9 had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, originally scheduled for May 8, has been canceled.

