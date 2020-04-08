It will be Martinsville's turn in the iRacing spotlight Thursday.
NBC Sports Network will air a simulated NASCAR race from a virtual Martinsville Speedway at 7 p.m. Thursday, capping off four straight nights of the channel's eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge.
NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among those operating a simulator at virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway at 7 p.m. Wednesday. If he does well, he will advance to the championship race at Martinsville on Thursday.
"I've been a sim racer for two decades and love it. I can't get enough," Earnhardt said this week. "I just needed an excuse to do it more."
NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula One have turned to iRacing in recent weeks to satisfy fans during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Whatever format … you have guys that are super, super competitive that perhaps don't have the most experience in sim racing, yet they're … competing and putting on content for the fans," NBC analyst Steve Letarte said. "It says a lot about the sport of motorsports."
Earnhardt has been spending his recent Sunday afternoons driving in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, which airs on Fox and Fox Sports 1.
"Even though we're not working in the same manner that we typically would be as everybody's sort of housed up in their own places, we are still communicating and seeing a lot of each other," Earnhardt said. "That's been really nice."
While Fox's Sunday iRacing telecasts are live, NBC Sports Network's four nights of iRacing this week are recorded, hourlong broadcasts.
The NBC Sports Network telecasts will feature drivers talking to each other during the race.
"We allow the drivers to go back and forth and talk to each other and at each other, which is an important element that could not happen on a race Sunday because I imagine the language would be a little bit too coarse to get on the air," executive producer Sam Flood said.
"It'll have more conversation among the drivers [than the iRacing on Fox] where we're communicating as we're racing," Earnhardt said. "I'm looking forward to that. There's some good characters."
The eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge kicked off Monday night at virtual Rockingham Speedway.
Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and NBC analyst/NASCAR Trucks Series driver Parker Kligerman manned steering wheels in front of computer screens for two 35-lap races Monday. Byron won both heats; he and Busch advanced to Thursday's Martinsville race.
"With the small amount of drivers and being short tracks, one of the things we really aim to do is try and keep it green-flag running," Kligerman said. "You've seen in the Sunday races [on Fox], there's been a bit of frustration in the amount of yellow, the cautions."
Tuesday night's action took place at virtual Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier competed.
Earnhardt will be joined for Wednesday's Myrtle Beach race by Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece, Matt DiBenedetto, Landon Cassill and Myatt Snider.
Hill won the iRacing event at virtual Texas Motor Speedway on Fox two weekends ago.
"Timmy Hill is having a blast with this right now because he's pretty good at it," Earnhardt said. "It's letting guys like him and a few others sort of have a moment at the microphone."
Rick Allen does the play-by-play, with Letarte the analyst. Jeff Burton and Marty Snider are the hosts.
The twin 35-lap races make for a different format than the Fox races.
"Shorter races mean the intensity starts right off the bat," Burton said. "If you get a bad restart, if you have a problem early, do you have time to recover?"
Six drivers will advance to the Martinsville race.
"Everybody knows Martinsville, how to get around there," Earnhardt said. "Denny Hamlin's got to feel pretty good and excited about it because I think he loves Martinsville a lot, so he's got to be looking forward to maybe having a bit of an advantage on everybody.
"But William Byron's going to be extremely hard to beat. He's … a step ahead of every single one of us on iRacing. He just has a little bit more speed. You have to catch him in some precarious, unusual situations to ever have a chance of beating him, and I think he'll be tough to beat at Martinsville."
The eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge is part of a racing-heavy week on NBC Sports Network, which is also airing reruns of NASCAR and IndyCar races this week. The channel's previous theme weeks during the coronavirus pandemic were devoted to NHL and NFL reruns.
NBC Sports Network aired reruns of two Martinsville Speedway races Monday night. Another Martinsville rerun will air late Wednesday night when the fall 2005 Cup race is shown at midnight.
