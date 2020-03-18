Martinsville awaits.
As sports across the globe take a break during the spread of the coronavirus, we hear rumors and theories as to when we all meet again.
The Masters in October? Very possible. Baseball by June? Less likely. NHL, NBA?
Only NASCAR has put an end date on its suspension.
May 9.
That’s the Saturday of the scheduled night race at the half-mile track, and it was already one of the most anticipated events on tour. If it indeed happens, and we run a race that night, it could as big as anything Martinsville has ever seen.
It could, in fact, be one of the biggest races ever in NASCAR, with or without fans.
A lot has to happen between now and then. And while racing takes an eight-week break from competition, including Easter, NASCAR has to monitor changing events and laws about crowds, not just in the stands but in the pits and garage area.
As of now, there’s no way NASCAR could even think about running a race.
But who knows what could happen in the next two months?
All signs point to the situation getting worse by the day with even the most cautious experts pointing to the end of summer before we can return to normal in this country. Some estimates have the virus taking us well into next year before it subsides.
The discussions, no matter how long we’re cooped up inside for our own safety, will eventually turn to sports, the country’s main outlet for public gathering. And while every sport is different, it does seem that stock-car racing just might be the only safe and sane experiment to run.
Martinsville would be a test case, not just for racing but for all sports in the country.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps spoke to journalists this week by teleconference, and Martinsville came up a lot.
He was asked whether racing was looking to other sports for guidance, and Phelps said just the opposite.
“We have a lens to what other folks are doing,” he said. “But we needed to look through our own lens of what was going to make the most sense for our fans, then ultimately for our competitors, the folks that work on race teams, our own employees, our own officials.”
Phelps said the decision will have nothing to do with sponsors or television networks but on the sport itself and the safety of the fans.
“We’re concentrating on getting back to racing at Martinsville," Phelps said. "We’ll have to do scenario planning that will look different than that. Right now our priority is to get back to racing at Martinsville.”
NASCAR fans await the pause in the season, and Martinsville waits for a sign.
As of now, every sport is looking at NASCAR to see if it indeed makes the first move.
All eyes are on Martinsville.
