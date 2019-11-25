Mark Brazil, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, won the American Junior Golf Association’s Digger Smith Award last week.
The award was given to Brazil at the PGA National Resort & Spa at a special dinner. An ACE Grant endowment was also presented in his name.
The award, which started in 1991, is given to a supporter devoted to the American Junior Golf Association’s mission of developing young women and men through competitive golf. The award is named for J.R. “Digger” Smith, who is the AJGA chairman of the board who has been a part of the AJGA for more than 30 years.
Brazil, who has been the tournament director for 18 years at one of the longest PGA Tour stops, is one of 45 former AJGA employees to graduate to a role in professional golf administration. Prior to his service, the Baylor University graduate worked for the AJGA from 1993 to 2001 in tournament administration and development.
“It is very humbling, but I really look at this award, and always have, as junior golf’s highest award and biggest honor,” Brazil said. “The news really did not sink in right away and I was totally shocked. We all have a deep appreciation and respect for Digger Smith and what he has meant to the organization. To win anything with his name on it is an honor.”
Brazil has worked with the AJGA in helping land the Wyndham Cup at Old Town Club twice over the last five years. The Wyndham Cup brings together the best female and male junior golfers in the country for a Ryder Cup format tournament.
In 2005, Brazil also joined the Board of Directors of the AJGA. He now works specifically on the organization's charitable foundation, which oversees financial aid and leadership programming for junior golfers and an internship in sports.
“Mark deserves a lot of credit for putting incredible companies together in Wyndham and BB&T to sponsor and support our AJGA event,” said Bobby Powell, the Wyndham Championship Director of Operations. “We’re fortunate he could see down the road and elevate this event to a much higher level.”
Brazil also helped bring another AJGA Tournament to our area this summer thanks to his friendship with Harold Varner III, a PGA Tour player. The tournament will be held this summer at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course as part of the AJGA's schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.