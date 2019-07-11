Mallory Fobes of East Bend, who will be a freshman at UNC Wilmington this fall, won the 15th Dogwood State Girls Championship on Thursday at Salem Glen Golf & Country Club in Clemmons.
Fobes, who shot 73-67-70, finished at 3 under, two shots better than Emily Mathews of Mebane.
Trinity Muthomi of Kernersville finished sixth after shooting 74 in the final round. Becca Connolly of Winston-Salem shot 75 in the final round and finished tied for 11th.
Also, Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem shot 74 to finish 21st and Sasha Hayes of Winston-Salem shot 76 to finish 22nd.