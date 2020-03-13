The postponement of The Masters next month has also affected the events leading up to one of the most recognizable golf tournaments in the world.
The second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur that was scheduled the first weekend of April along with the Drive, Chip and Putt competition have also been postponed.
For 9-year-old Riley Adkins of Lawsonville, there were plenty of tears shed once her mom told her the news.
“She was heartbroken, and there were plenty of tears,” said Adkins’ father, Chris. “We are all kind of heartbroken because she’s poured so much work into preparing for Augusta. We are praying that they reschedule at some point.”
Adkins, who is home-schooled, made it through the local qualifying last May at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club in Winston-Salem, and then went through sub-regionals at Grandover Resort before advancing through the regional in Atlanta.
Chris Adkins said he hopes that the competition will be rescheduled to give his daughter and the rest of the children a chance to see Augusta National.
One suggestion from Adkins would be to let the current field play before next year’s Masters and keep the age groups the same.
“I know the next year’s local qualifying tournaments start in May,” Adkins said about her daughter, who was on ABC's "Good Morning America" as a 4-year-old golf prodigy. “I just hope the do the right thing but I know that Riley’s already said she’s not going to let this define her golf career. She is going to continue to work on her game and try to improve.”
Macy Pate of Boone, who is in the girls 14-15 age group, also made the field.
The popular Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which was won last year by Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho, also was postponed. She was a senior last year and has since turned pro where she had a good rookie season on the LPGA Tour.
Two Wake Forest golfers, Siyun Liu and Emilia Migliaccio, are in the field. Both helped the Deacons to the NCAA runner-up finish last spring.
The Deacons’ season has been suspended because of the coronavirus, but hearing about the latest postponement was disappointing. Migliaccio competed in last year’s tournament but failed to make the cut to play in the final round at Augusta National.
“This whole thing is just so sad,” said Migliaccio, who is from Cary and would have been one of the favorites in the tournament. “So many young girls have worked so hard to play in their dream tournament. ...
“I know those working on the ANWA tournament will do everything they can do have the tournament at a later time," Migliaccio said. "All we can do now is pray.”
