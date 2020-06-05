Gov. Roy Cooper's office is urging officials in Alamance County to enforce Phase Two guidelines and limit crowds at Ace Speedway to the designated limit of 25.
Cooper's office on Friday relayed a four-page letter expressing concern that the racetrack has failed to follow those guidelines, signed May 20 as part of North Carolina's reopening process to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Ace Speedway returned to racing May 23, reporting that it drew 2,550 spectators and featured several drivers who normally compete at Bowman Gray Stadium, the city-owned site in Winston-Salem that remains closed.
William C. McKinney, general counsel for the governor's office, sent the letter to Amy Galey, chairman of the Alamance County commissioners, and Sheriff Terry Johnson and copied it to Alamance County attorney Clyde Albright and Ace Speedway owner Robert Turner. Cooper, on May 26, called the decision to host a large crowd at Ace "dangerous and reckless."
"To date, it appears that some Alamance County officials have not sought to enforce the Order against Ace Speedway, notwithstanding that, as further explained below, Ace Speedway has continuously and flagrantly violated the plain and unambiguous language of the Phase 2 Order," McKinney's letter read. "Those violations pose a serious risk to the health of people in Alamance County and throughout the State."
Burlington was listed by the New York Times in late May as having the highest daily growth average of deaths from COVID-19. Ace Speedway held its second race May 30, and another lineup of races is scheduled for tonight.
The Times-News of Burlington reported that Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson, at Cooper's request, appealed to Turner to call off the May 30 races about 5½ hours before the green flag.
"The Governor formally and specifically requests that the Alamance County Commission and Sheriff Johnson take all necessary steps to require Ace Speedway to comply with the Phase 2 Order," the statement continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.