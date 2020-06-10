The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services filed a motion for a temporary restraining order in Alamance County Court to force Ace Speedway to comply with state orders to shut down.
DHHS spokeswoman Kelly Haight told The News & Observer of Raleigh Wednesday that a hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today. The hearing will be streamed live though Alamance County’s Public informational YouTube channel at youtube.com/AlamanceCountyNC
Ace Speedway missed the deadline on Tuesday afternoon to revamp its guidelines for holding races at its track near Elon.
The track’s owners, Robert Turner and his son, Jason, were told by Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human services they would need new guidelines to be able to race on Saturday. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the DHHS, said there was no update provided by the Turners.
“We haven’t been notified that they’ve been closing so that will escalate to some additional legal steps we take in court,” Cohen said in a news conference Wednesday. “And I believe there will be a hearing on that tomorrow. So we will let the lawyers take that from there.”
The speedway has defied the Governor’s orders on mass gatherings at a public event for the past three weekends. More than 2,000 fans were there Saturday. On May 23, in the season’s opening races, more than 4,000 were there at the track.
On Monday, Cooper called the decision to race a “reckless decision” and on Tuesday ordered the track to be closed down.
Cooper declared the venue an “imminent hazard,” and the DHHS issued an order declaring the track an “acute threat to North Carolinians, which must not continue.”
Ace Speedway posted an update on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
“Please stay tuned to our page for more updates as they become available,” the post read. “We are working diligently to prepare a statement. We will check back in with you all (on Thursday) as the situation continues to change.”
Phone messages to Robert and Jason Turner were not returned on Wednesday.
