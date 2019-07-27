Lee Jeffreys won his first race of the year and Burt Myers continued his winning ways as they split the twin 25-lap Modified races Saturday night at Bowman Gray.
Jeffreys defeated Brandon Ward for his first win since June 16 of last year.
"I'd like to thank Brandon at the start. I mean me and him both barreled off in there," Jeffreys said. "Hey, I backed off and I thought, 'Ain't no way he's going to make this.'"
Randy Butner finished third, Jonathan Brown was fourth and Chris Fleming was fifth.
"And I just turned left and I went under him. But hey, at the start of these 25-lappers you've got to get going. And from where we was last week underneath a car to Victory Lane that's all due to all these guys working on the car."
Myers finished eighth in the first race and Jeffreys drew 8 on the Madhouse Scramble, which gave Myers the pole for the second race after the field was inverted. He led from start to finish and defeated John Smith for his fourth win of the year. Chris Fleming finished third, James Civali was fourth and Butner was fifth.
"There was an officer, female officer from the Winston-Salem Police Department − came up to me earlier out of the blue, she gave me this piece of paper I put in this car a while ago," Myers said. "And it said, 'Thank God first, put God first and don't take His Glory.'
"That's exactly what I'm doing here."
Myers led Tim Brown by four points before Saturday's races, but Brown finished sixth and 13th to allow Myers to extend the lead to eight points with three weeks and four races left in the season. Jonathan Brown is in third place, 16 point behind Myers, and Civali is in fourth, 21 points back.
"We worked our butt off," Myers said. "We had a mishap in qualifying. We did get lucky and got the draw, but how can I call it luck if I say that God's in control?"
David Creed won the 20-lap Street Stock race just four days after his son and fellow racer, Jacob Creed, celebrated the birth of his daughter, Graylyn, with his wife, Allison.
David Creed defeated Christian Joyce, Brian Wall and Billy Gregg.
"I don't run a mirror in this car for a reason," David Creed said. "So I have no idea what's happening. But we've had so many ups and downs this week. We tore the cars up really bad last week and got very little sleep, but this is what this team does."
The featured race was the 100-lap Sportsman Division race and Tommy Neal defeated Derek Stoltz for the win. Dylan Ward finished third and John Holleman IV was fourth.
It was Neal's fourth career win in a 100-lap Sportsman race, becoming the first driver at Bowman Gray to do it.
"We ought to have six of them," Neal said. "I can't thank Dylan Ward Racing for all the work they helped do."
In the first 15-lap Stadium Stock "B" race, Justin Whitaker won to pick up his first career win. D.J. Dean was second, Matt Alley was third and Jeff Houston was fourth.
"This is awesome, man," Whitaker said. "This just came together in May. I've always wanted to race. Kids, never give up on your dreams. Turned 34 this month and finally get to race, finally get the first win. Stuff you dream about, man."
In the second 15-lap Stadium Stock "A" race, Chuck Wall defeated A.J. Sanders, Junior Snow and K.C. Myers. Wall had to hold on after Grayson Keaton, who was lapped bumped Wall on the last lap, but Wall maintained his composure to win.
Wall, Sanders and Brandon Brendle were tied for the points lead before Saturday's race. Brendle finished seventh.
"We earned this one tonight," Wall said. "I hate it for Brandon if he got torn up in this mess. It's uncalled for. If we're racing for wins and we're hitting one another it's one thing, but to wait on somebody is another."