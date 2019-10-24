Thunderbirds (copy)

Thunderbirds Brad Nolan (left), Jiri Pestuka (center) and defender Mike Baker celebrate after teammate Michael Bunn’s goal late in overtime gave Carolina a 4-3 victory over the Elmira Enforcers and a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Federal Hockey League championship series.

Niec and general manager, Jimmy Milliken, have built the team’s roster since winning the championship. Niec says he has to look ahead to this season.

“I have already put it behind me,” Niec said about last season. “We put in a lot of work, but we have to rebuild; and the guys that we brought in they want to do the same thing we did last year, and that’s win a championship.”

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments