Kyle Haas of Winston-Salem, a rising sophomore at Forsyth Country Day, fired a 66 on Wednesday to win the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club in North Carolina.
Haas shot 69 on Tuesday in the first round and his two-day total of 135 was 7 under, which was one shot better than Gray Mitchum of Winterville. Mitchum also shot a 66 on Wednesday.
Haas, who is a son of Jerry Haas, the head coach of the men’s team at Wake Forest, secured the win on the Tarheel Youth Golf Association Tour by birdies on 17 and 18.
Tyler DeChellis of Clayton shot 71 and finished five shots back while Eston Lee (72) of Four Oaks and Cameron Hardison (74) of Greenville tied for fourth.
