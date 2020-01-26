Reaction on Twitter to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash today in California:
Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas. https://t.co/Y4KZJXrObL— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
😭😭Rest easy Kobe 🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/n0Pq7O3lFu— Torry Holt (@BigGame81) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family. 🙏— Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020
.@KingJames wrote "Mamba 4 Life" on his shoes as he has a chance to pass @kobebryant for third on the all-time scoring list 🐍 pic.twitter.com/9n6afaaXBR— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Prayers for his family and those that loved him.— Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) January 26, 2020
I’m hurt. @kobebryant 🙏🏽— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) January 26, 2020
