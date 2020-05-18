Kelly Curl, who has held plenty of job descriptions over the last three seasons with the Carolina Thunderbirds, now has another title.
Curl was named the next general manager of the Thunderbirds. He replaces Jimmy Milliken, who resigned during the middle of last season.
Curl, who used to be an assistant coach with the Wake Forest hockey club team, has been a backup goalie for the Thunderbirds and also the radio analyst for games on WTOB.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of product that’s in my backyard,” Curl said, “growing up in (the Triad) and coming to the arena to games, I just couldn’t be more proud to be involved.”
Curl, 33, who is born and raised in McLeansville, becomes the first native-born North Carolinian to be general manager of the three-year-old Thunderbirds.
“The Thunderbirds are very pleased to announce the promotion of Kelly Curl from the ice and press box to the front office as general manager of the Carolina Thunderbirds,” said co-owner Cary Ross. “As part of the ownership group I look forward to working with Kelly and watching him grow as our general manager.”
Curl played NCAA Division III hockey at Lebanon Valley College (Penn.). Before that, he played in high school at The Hill School in Pottstown, Penn.
“Kelly was a great asset of the Thunderbirds as a goalie and did a fantastic job as our color man on our team broadcasts. We felt that Kelly was ready to take the next step to use his leadership skills and move into our front office,” Ross said in a statement released on the team's website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.