The points races are tight in three of the four division at Bowman Gray. The odd division out is the Sportsman, which features Justin Taylor holding a 46-point lead over second-place Tommy Neal.
Taylor, who has 574 points with three races remaining, is a three-time winner this season.
Twin 20-lap races are scheduled for this week, and there's a 40-lap race with double points on the line in the season finale next week. Dylan Ward, who has won six of the last seven weeks, is in third place with 519 points, Kyle Southern is fourth with 505 points, and Michael Adams is fifth with 500.
Amber Lynn won her second race of the season last week after holding off Neal in the first 20-lap race. Ward won the second 20-lap race last week.