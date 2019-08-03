Amber Lynn has had a roller-coaster ride the past couple of weeks; on Saturday night she experienced the high of winning.
Just three weeks after being arrested for a domestic dispute with her former boyfriend in the pits at Bowman Gray during practice, she held off fellow Walkertown native Tommy Neal to win the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race.
Lynn started from the pole and was able to stave off Neal, who has won 44 Sportsman races in his Bowman Gray career. It was Lynn’s second win of the year in the Sportsman Division after leaving the Street Stock Division after the 2017 season.
She took a victory lap around the track with the checkered flag, and when she got out of the car she received mostly cheers from the large crowd.
“You know what, Tommy and I have always raced good together,” said Lynn. “I just want to thank him for running me clean.”
Lynn defeated points leader Justin Taylor earlier this season. On Saturday night she defeated Neal, who won the 100-lap Sportsman race last week.
“It feels good to beat a champ,” said Lynn.
Lynn wasn’t the only winner on Saturday night who’s had a wild past couple of weeks. Jacob Creed, who celebrated the birth of his daughter, Graylyn, a little less than two weeks ago, won the 20-lap Street Stock race. And in winning, he held off his father, David Creed.
Jacob Creed’s win came one week after David Creed won the 20-lap Street Stock race.
“Especially over here at the Stadium it don’t go like this,” said Jacob Creed. “You’ve got to draw every week. It feels so good to be on a roll, and we’re going to keep riding this train as long as it lasts.”
After winning just three races before this season started, he’s won three races this season and is in second place, behind Jeremy Warren, who finished third on Saturday. Creed then received a surprise in the winner’s circle.
“I’m a blessed man,” said Creed. “When I got out of the car my wife (Allison) was there. I didn’t even know she was coming. Seeing her in victory lane was awesome. We’re going to enjoy it and have a good time.”
He drew the pole on Saturday and led start to finish.
“I knew that Daddy would run me right,” said Creed. “I kept hearing we was clear by a pretty good distance, so I was just just riding. You never know what you’re going to get at the end of the race. So I was trying to save brakes and tires. And it worked out.”
Even though David Creed didn’t win, he was smiling.
“This whole year is just phenomenal,” David said. “If it ended tonight, it’s just a storybook tale that we’ve raced this year. I raced Jacob hard, but he’s hard to pass. He’s got a really good car and he’s younger and he’s just a heads-up driver.
“I’m old. I have to get after it a little bit harder, but it was great to see him win. I’ve been on a week-long high this week from winning last week.”
The race was left up to the draw; Jacob drew first and David third.
“Luckily we didn’t tear the cars up (last week) and so he was able to spend some time with his daughter,” David said. “And so I let him spend some time with his daughter, and so I was able to spend more time at the race shop kind of covering him.
“But he’s going to be a great dad.”
The only question at the end after four cautions was whether Warren could jump from starting 11th to finishing third or runner-up. Warren got even with David Creed and tried to slip by him, but David Creed held him off for runner-up.
“We drawed 11th and Jake drawed the pole,” Warren said. “I need to stay as close to Jake as possible. I feel like I had David passed there on trying to get a run on Jake. I just couldn’t get around him. I gave it my best shot. Man, I just wanted to get out front. I’m happy with our finish.”
Now it’s a battle for the points title with two races left. Billy Gregg, who finished fourth Saturday night, is third in the points standings, and David Creed is fourth.
“When we started this year we wanted to win the 50-lapper, the pole for the 50, the Hard Charger, the top gun and the lap leader. We’re leading them all right now, so that’s our goal.”
Burt Myers won the Modified race, defeating James Civali and Tim Brown. And Civali also won the Fans’ Challenge after qualifying second and electing to go to the back of the field and finished in the top four.