Riley Adkins’ dream of getting to Augusta National Golf Club for the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt is still alive.
Adkins, a 9-year-old from Lawsonville, was supposed to travel to Augusta National next month for the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt but the CONVID-19 pandemic has caused postponement of the Masters. While the Masters could still be played this fall, the Drive, Chip and Putt finals will be played April 4, 2021, but with this year’s finalists.
Augusta National made the announcement this morning that the qualifying tournaments for the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt were canceled. That means this year's 80 finalists will get their chance next year.
Riley’s father, Chris, says that her daughter was thrilled with the announcement.
“She’s just so excited they didn’t cancel and are letting her participate next year,” Chris said about Atkins, who counts Heather Angel and Marcy Hart, both former All-Americas at North Carolina, as her swing coaches. “She has another year to prepare and look forward to it."
The finalists will compete in the age divisions in which they qualified.
The popular Drive, Chip and Putt is nationally televised on the Sunday before Masters week. Also helping run the event is the USGA and the PGA of America.
Also from North Carolina, Macy Pate of Boone, who is in the girls 14-15 age group, will also get her chance to compete at Augusta National next April.
Chris Adkins said he was worried the event would get canceled and her daughter would have to go through the qualifying process again.
“It could have been very different and they could have just said we are canceling like the NCAA did,” Adkins said about the NCAA basketball tournament. “We are thrilled beyond belief and are looking forward to the preparation and journey we have ahead of us.”
Stu Francis, the president of the USGA, said in a statement it was the right decision to make.
“As deeply disappointing as it is for us to make this very difficult decision, it’s clearly the right thing to do for all involved,” Francis said. “We look forward to seeing everyone play golf again, especially these juniors whose talent, joy and drive to compete inspire all of us.”
Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta and the Masters, said it was disappointing that the local qualifying and the two other regional qualifying events were canceled.
“These decisions protect the health and well-being of the program’s many important constituents and were made independently from our Masters Tournament rescheduling efforts," Ridley said in a statement. "With no qualifying this summer, we are pleased to maintain this wonderful tradition by welcoming these 80 boys and girls to Augusta National next April.”
