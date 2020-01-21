Skaters do six common jumps. From least to most difficult, they are the toe loop (or just “toe”), Salchow, loop, flip, Lutz and Axel. Three jumps are toe jumps, meaning they take off with use of the toe pick: the flip, Lutz and toe. The other jumps (Axel, loop and Salchow) are edge jumps and take off from the blade. Each jump has a specific edge that it’s supposed to take off from. If a skater takes off from an incorrect edge, they will receive an edge violation.
It can be difficult for a viewer to tell the difference between the jumps, but the Axel is always the easiest to spot, because it’s the only jump that takes off facing forward. It’s also the most difficult, since it involves an extra half-rotation (skaters land going backward). You can also usually spot the lutz, because it requires a long backward approach and many skaters tend to kick their free leg up high behind them before they go into the jump (it’s considered bad form to go too high, though).
Putting single, double, triple or quad before the jump’s name indicates how many rotations the skater makes in the air. It’s practically obligatory now for the top men in the world to have at least one quad in their programs.
