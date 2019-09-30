Josh Pietrantonio, a fan favorite of the Carolina Thunderbirds during the franchise's two years of existence, will be in training camp with the Birmingham (Ala.) Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Pietrantonio has the chance to play in the SPHL, but according to general manager Jimmy Milliken of the Thunderbirds, Carolina will retain the rights for Pietrantino.
Pietrantonio, 25, was also an assistant coach for Coach Andre Niec last season as the Thunderbirds won the Federal Prospects Hockey League championship. He also was the league's MVP. While leading the team's top line, Pietrantonio scored 27 goals and had 56 assists in 54 games. In his first season with the Thunderbirds in 2018-19, he had 19 goals and 37 assists.
“Winston was amazing, and I can’t thank the town enough for taking us in and treating us the way they did,” Pietrantonio said. “Being able to be a part of bringing hockey back to Winston and then following that year up with bringing a championship back is something that I will cherish forever.”
Last season, Pietrantonio was part of a talented team that outscored opponents by 150 goals in the regular season as a team from Winston-Salem won a championship for the first time in 30 years.
In a press release from the Birmingham Bulls, Pietrantonio, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, said he's looking forward to a new challenge in a new league.
"I'm really excited for this opportunity," he said in the press release. "I've heard a lot of great things about the town and organization. I'm excited to do my best to contribute to Birmingham's success this season."
Also, Karel Drahorad, another former Carolina Thunderbird, will be attending camp with the Bulls
"I am excited to be back in the States playing hockey in Birmingham," Drahorad said in a press release. "I'm looking forward to a great season."
Coach Jamey Hicks of the Bulls said: "Both of these players had great success in Carolina last season. We look forward to seeing how they can build on their tremendous season with the Bulls."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.