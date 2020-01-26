Josh Howard, a former Wake Forest star who played in the NBA for 12 seasons, had trouble believing the news that Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
“It’s devastating to hear something like that,” said Howard, who is the head coach of Piedmont International, an NAIA school in Winston-Salem. “He touched so many people not only in the United States but all around the world. He was one of those transcendent athletes for sure.”
Howard, 39, played his entire NBA career in the same era as Bryant and went against him on the court at least 30 times.
“When I played for the (Dallas) Mavericks we played them four times a year so we went against him and the Lakers a lot back then,” said Howard, who was drafted out of Wake Forest in 2003 and played seven seasons with the Mavericks. “What stands out to me was how competitive he was all the time. He didn’t take anything for granted and was a handful to try and cover.”
Howard, who also played for the Washington Wizards, the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves, remembers a 62-point game Bryant had against the Mavs on Dec. 20, 2005. Bryant scored all of those points in just three quarters and had outscored the entire Mavs team, which trailed 95-61 going into the fourth quarter on its way to a 112-90 loss.
Howard said they tried everything to slow down Bryant, but couldn’t do it.
“We tried fouling him so hard and he still scored,” Howard said about Bryant, who ended his 20-year career as the third leading scorer in NBA history but now stands fourth behind LeBron James.
One of Howard’s prized photos is of him sitting next to Bryant in the NBA All-Star Game in 2007 in Las Vegas. In that game he got to play alongside Bryant, who made 18 All-Star appearances.
Because he was on the same team with Bryant in that game Howard got to know him a little more.
“He talked to me a lot about just playing hard all the team and that was his advice he gave out a lot and I appreciated it,” said Howard, who helped the Mavs to the NBA Finals in the 2005-06 season where they lost to the Miami Heat.
There was also a time when Howard was at the top of his game for the Mavs that he said a trade was nearly made to the Lakers for Bryant.
“There were rumors going around about the Lakers possible trading for me and Erick Dampeir for Kobe, and that was flattering just to be even considered for something like that,” Howard said about the 2007 trade talk.
Howard said that the way Bryant handled his life after retirement from the NBA was great to see. From his various ventures to his family life, Howard said Bryant had life in perspective.
“He was doing so well and to see all that taken away has been tough to think about,” said Howard, who spends half the year in Dallas and the other half in Winston-Salem.
Howard said since the news broke he’s received a lot of calls from former NBA teammates and friends and family.
“You have to really appreciate life and the blessings that I have with my three children and all of my friends and family,” Howard said. “It’s a valuable lesson because nothing is promised.”
