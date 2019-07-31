FedEx Invitational Golf

After coming so close to winning here in 2013, Jordan Spieth lost a playoff against Patrick Reed. There’s a feeling that if he ever came back he would atone for that loss. Spieth, who is still only 26, has found his game of late, and if his putter gets going, he just might win his 12th PGA Tour tournament. This is the first time Spieth has played in the Wyndham Championship since that loss to Reed.

