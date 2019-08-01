BowmanGray

Modified Division driver Jonathan Brown (22) is restrained by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and track officials after a fracas with Jason Myers (4) on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The calendar has hit August, and that means the season at Bowman Gray is dwindling. Counting Saturday there's only three races remaining before points championships are decided in all four divisions at the famed quarter-mile track. 

Last week's races helped things somewhat in determining the championships, but much is still in the air to determine who will win races and who will capture championships. 

The final 100-lap Modified race is the featured race this week, plus there will be twin 20-lap Sportsman Division races, twin 15-lap Stadium Stock races, a 20-lap Street Stock race, and 20-lap Classic Modified race. 

Here are five things to watch this week at Bowman Gray:

 

