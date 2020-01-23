Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
John Isner, the Greensboro native, will face Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the tennis season's first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open.
Isner's 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tablio featured 32 aces.
Isner is donating $100 per ace and 25 percent of his prize money to Australian bushfire relief. Isner's advance through two rounds clinches earnings of about $125,000 in U.S. dollars and would mean a contribution of about $31,250 plus $7,800 more for two rounds' worth of aces for a total of $39,050.
Isner, a Page High School graduate and two-time Winston-Salem Open champion who lives in Dallas, is one of five Americans to move into the third round, the most since 2008 at the Australian Open, according to ATPTour.com.
Isner, ranked No. 19 in the world and seeded No. 19 in Melbourne, hasn't been broken in two matches and needed a mere 84 minutes to dispatch Tablio. But his competition will get stronger as he faces the 2014 Australian champ who has won three Grand Slam singles titles. Wawrinka defeated Andreas Seppi 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Though both players are 34, they've only met four times, with Isner leading 3-1. Wawrinka won their first meeting, in 2009 in Tokyo on a hardcourt, but Isner won in Serbia on clay in 2010, in France in 2011 on an indoor hardcourt and in Italy on in 2017 on clay.
The match schedule for Saturday in Melbourne hasn't been announced, but Isner-Wawrinka is likely to take place during the day session that will begin at 7 p.m. EST Friday.
