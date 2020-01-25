Australian Open Tennis

John Isner with a trainer before retiring from his third-round match against Stan Wawrinka.

 Andy Wong/AP

Greensboro native John Isner, after receiving attention from a trainer, retired during his third-round match at the Australian Open today against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka led 6-4, 4-1 when Isner was visited by a trainer at a changeover.

