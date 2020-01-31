Super Bowl Ads Preview Michelob ULTRA

An image from the Michelob Ultra commercial that features Jimmy Fallon, center, with John Cena and the Roots.

Patrick Mahomes has been too good this season, and since he's my 14-year-old son's favorite player I'll root for the Chiefs instead of rooting for the commercials. 

Chiefs 38, 49ers 31

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments