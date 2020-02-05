The lure of seeing the Camel City Elite races in person is simple, according to race director Craig Longhurst.
“If you’ve never seen a sub-four-minute mile you don’t have an appreciation of just how fast these guys are going,” Longhurst said about some of the best middle-distance and long distance runners in the world who will be at the eighth edition of the Camel City Elite races on Saturday at the JDL Fast Track. “TV doesn’t do it justice and they look like they are jogging when you watch it on TV, but to see them close up what you see is them flying by you.”
Despite battling for the star athletes with the Millrose Games in New York City, which will also be held Saturday, two of the headliners that Longhurst landed are Jenny Simpson, a middle-distance legend who just might be the best in U.S. women history. She hasn’t run in a major indoor meet since 2012.
Also, Craig Engels, a Winston-Salem native who is a Reagan High School graduate and a strong hopeful for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, was the 2019 champion in the 800 meters. He loves coming back home to run and is looking forward to it.
The last time Engels was at the Camel City Elite races two years ago, Longhurst said they had their highest attendance but Longhurst also said Cameron Ponder, who now runs at Furman, was running for Mount Tabor and was also in the Camel City Elite races.
“We’re excited that Craig’s going to be here,” Longhurst said. “He’s doing a talk at the Winston-Salem Street School on Friday morning and he was expecting to talk about 10 or 15 minutes but the talk will be more like 35 minutes. And Craig was saying he doesn’t know if he can talk that long and I told him yes you can. No problem.”
Engels said he’s gearing his year toward the U.S. Olympic qualifying in June, and isn’t shy about wanting to win on Saturday.
“I’m most excited to come home and put on a show for the people,” he said on Monday. “And at a place that formed me into who I am today. It’s going to be a tough race, but if the crowd is behind me and loud enough, I can’t lose.”
Simpson is one of the most decorated middle-distance runners in U.S. history and will run the 3,000 meters.
“I don’t even know what to call her but some people have called her maybe the greatest of all time,” Longhurst said of Simpson, won the 1,500 meter bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and was gold and silver medalist in the 2011 and 2013 World Championships in the 1,500 meters. “That’s hard to say that when you’ve got other athletes in other events but she’s up there.”
Others who are competing include Paul Chelimo, a former UNC Greensboro star who won the 3,000 meters at the Camel City Elite in 2017 and ’18 and in 2016 was an Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters as well as Edward Cheserek, a 17-time NCAA champion who will compete in the mile.
Also competing in the men’s mile will be Clayton Murphy, an Olympic bronze medalist in the 800 meters.
Will Atkins, a senior at West Forsyth who has signed to run at Duke, had to pull out of the Engles 8, a new 800-meter race that features some of the best high-school milers from three states. Atkins has an injury and told Longhurst he would not be running.
The Engels 8 race, which came about because Engels gave up his appearance fee to sponsor the race, will feature seven high school athletes from North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Longhurst said one of the favorites is Jonah Hoey from Pennsylvania, who recently ran a 4:09 mile.
The Camel City Elite races are a big deal to the runners at the local high schools, according to Mount Tabor Coach Patrick Cromwell.
“To have Olympians come here and you can pay to see them run for less than it costs to go to a college basketball game is a great experience that we get to experience every year,” Cromwell said. “This year’s field is just as stacked and it’s an incredible opportunity for us here in Winston-Salem so we definitely encourage all of our kids to go and support it.”
Longhurst has gotten used to the scheduling issues of athletes, who sometimes have to pull out of the fields for various reasons. He said his wife has had to calm him down in past years when the field would take hits.
“She’s talked me off the ledge before but now I realize that it’s part of it,” Longhurst said. “We’re happy with the athletes that we have coming this year.”
David Shannon, the owner of the JDL Fast Track, has seen his facility grow in statue since it opened in January 2012. The flat track has played host to several NCAA championships and will have the NCAA Division III championship later this year.
The prize money, which includes bonus money for the pros, could reach $100,000, something Longhurst says is possible because of the many sponsors.
"We don't have a title sponsor but several presenting sponsors that make this happen every year," Longhurst said.
The 200-meter oval track with a Mondotrack FTX surface is the same surface used in the 2012 London Olympics.
Longhurst is proud of how far the Camel City Elite races have come. The facility holds around 3,500, and while the races have never sold out, are still very popular within the racing community.
“I think it’s very similar to the other years but with us being the same day as the Millrose Games and a few athletes we were going after opted to go there but there are enough good pros within the country to split the two races,” Longhurst said. “Next year it’s not the same day, so I think the field will be a little better.”
