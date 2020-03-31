Jeff Ryan, the new executive director of the Winston-Salem Open, would have loved to have been in Winston-Salem to begin his new job. But with the coronavirus pandemic keeping everybody home, Ryan felt that staying in Orlando, Fla., was the safest move.
Ryan, 56, was hired to run the ATP 250 tournament thanks mainly to his experience at the USTA level. Ryan will continue to work half the year as a senior director with the USTA handling mostly the team events, but he’ll also be moving to Winston-Salem to run the Winston-Salem Open for the other half of the year.
Ryan has been around tennis for most of his life and will bring his ideas to the Winston-Salem Open to make it even better. The tournament turns 10 years old in August.
During a recent phone interview, Ryan touched on a variety of subjects including what the summer might look like in terms of professional tennis. The Winston-Salem Open is still on schedule to be played at the Wake Forest Tennis Center adjacent to BB&T Stadium Aug. 22-29.
Q: You are familiar with the Winston-Salem tennis community because of your work with the USTA, so what are you looking forward to the most once you officially start?
A: I would say joining the community. I’ve always felt very welcomed there and back when I first met Don Flow and worked on the Davis Cup it was early in my career at the USTA, but I could tell then that it was going to be a great place. I’m looking forward to being a member of the tennis community. But beyond the tennis part of it, I obviously travel quite a bit but this is an opportunity for me to slow down on that end and not take as many trips.
Q: This will be the 10th year of the Winston-Salem Open. Do you have any special plans for tournament week?
A: I know they are thinking a lot about that. But as you know our world has gotten turned upside down, so for me to represent that I know a lot of the specifics in that I just can’t say at this point. I know there is a call and a strong desire to celebrate the 10th anniversary because it’s quite an accomplishment.
Q: There will be plenty of juggling with all professional sports in terms of scheduling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so do you anticipate the Winston-Salem Open having to move to another weekend?
A: I think everything is hypothetical right now. Those are questions that are being asked of all the tournaments. What is the possibility of this change or that change? I’m still optimistic that the summer will continue on as we know it.
Q: If the ATP schedule stays the way it is but the season would be shortened, do you see the Winston-Salem Open having a much stronger field this year?
A: Hypothetically speaking that is true, and I would love for that to happen. But most of all I would love to see us get past this terrible pandemic that is going on and we are able to move on as a country.
Q: What has been the biggest challenge for you as the senior director of the USTA during this time when everything has been shut down?
A: Leading up to arguably one of the last tennis events we’ve had with the Davis Cup, it’s been a time like I’ve never witnessed. I know that’s obvious, but I guess what’s interesting is that the first time I worked with Don (Flow) in Winston-Salem was with the Davis Cup (in 2001) and with what happened with 9/11 and that caused us to shut down and postpone for the better part of a month or six weeks. What’s been the most difficult part with the pandemic is I would have to say because I’m part of the Olympics with the tennis is seeing the decision to postpone the Olympics.
Q: One of the obvious top draws to the Winston-Salem Open is Greensboro native John Isner, who won the first two titles. Do you think there’s a possibility that he would consider playing here again?
A: John’s certainly welcome any time he wants to play in our tournament. John’s been making decisions for himself in regards with the Davis Cup, and he’s got a family now and he’s going to have to decide if he wants to come to Winston-Salem. We’d love to have him come and he’s a hometown favorite, but it’s an international tennis event and we are going to be welcoming all players who show an interest.
Q: And finally, the Winston-Salem Open has its niche in this city and fan support has been very good. What can be done to continue to make it a better experience for fans?
A: That’s where some of the stuff that I’ve seen at my (Davis Cup events) that there are little small enhancements to the organization or the sites. There are little touch points and it’s going to be my job the next few months to devise those recommendations and suggestions for the tournament. We want to make it an even better event for the fans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.