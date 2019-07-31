Jason Myers and Jonathan Brown, regular drivers of the summer racing series at Bowman Gray Stadium, have been suspended one event and fined $1,000, according to a post from the track's Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
Breaking: NASCAR Officials have suspended Jason Myers and Jonathan Brown for one event and have fined them each $1,000 due to their actions on July 27.— Bowman Gray Stadium (@BGSRacing) July 31, 2019
The ruling, stated in the tweet as determined by NASCAR officials, comes on the heels of an aggressive wreck in the second 25-lap Modified Series race — one of two occurring on July 27. Videos shot from several angles were posted to a Facebook page titled "Bowman Gray Racing" over the last few days, which depicts the black and white No. 4 modified car driven by Myers colliding with the back quarter panel of Brown's No. 22 car mid-race as the pack rounded turn 3 at the track.
Myers appeared to circle back and hit Brown again as his car began crawling away from the wall around the turn. Myers brushed with Brown but hit the wall head-on. Brown, himself, then circled back and skidded in the track's infield briefly before speeding up to hit the back end of Myers' car.
When both cars came to a halt, Brown seen being escorted off the track by officers with Winston-Salem Police.