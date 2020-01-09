It's not going to be easy for the Borredon family when the day comes when Jan Salak isn’t part of the Carolina Thunderbirds anymore.
Hopefully that day won't come for quite awhile because Salak, one of the most popular players on the team, has been good for the Borredon family and the rest of the Thunderbirds' rabid fan base. Giuseppe Borredon, a second grader who is a big Thunderbirds fans and owns a Salak jersey, calls Salak his favorite player of all time.
The Borredon family, which owns Little Italy Pizza in Rural Hall, have been sponsors of the team since their inception three years ago. And Salak, who also works there part time, has almost become a part of their family.
“They are great people,” Salak said about Little Italy, “and I’ve actually grown close to them and a lot of the fans around here so it’s been great.”
The first-place Thunderbirds, who are the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League champions, will be back at home on Friday and Saturday nights at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex against the Mentor Ice Breakers. The Thunderbirds (20-3) are on a rare two-game losing streak but the depth that Coach Andre Niec has as well as the consistency of Salak bodes well.
“You look back at our first season and he was our first draft pick in the expansion draft,” Niec said about Salak, who like Niec are both from the Czech Republic. “He played for me before and I knew how strong he was and we wanted him here.”
Salak, who is third on the team in scoring with 13 goals and 19 assists, plays on the top line for the Thunderbirds and what sets him apart from others is his size (6-foot-4 and 230 solid pounds) and his speed. He’s also not shy about going into the corners to corral the puck.
Last season, Salak, 25, had chances to move up to other leagues and possibly make a little more money but he elected to stay. He loved the chemistry of the team and loves playing for Niec, a demanding coach who has brought out the best in Salak.
“I feel comfortable here and it’s a beautiful area here in North Carolina,” Salak said about sticking around as one of the longest tenured players in the three years that the team has existed,
Salak has been in the FPHL for five seasons playing for two other franchises until finding a home with the Thunderbirds.
Niec says he’s watched Salak mature since he's been in Winston-Salem.
“He’s changed a lot over these three years,” Niec said. “He was a guy who didn’t know how to take care of himself but he became a grown man and learned how to keep his body in shape a lot better.”
What is hard to believe about Salak is when he was growing up his first love was basketball, but eventually he came around to hockey. But that hockey career was nearly derailed in an accident when he was 15-years-old that required a metal plate to be put in his head.
It’s something he doesn’t share many details about, only to say it wasn’t a hockey-related accident.
“At first I had to wear extra protection when I played near because of the plate,” Salak said about his junior hockey days. “Now, it’s pretty good except sometimes it hurts when the weather changes.”
Because Salak has been so good for the Thunderbirds for so long opponents tend to mess with him trying to get him engaged in a fight. But Salak doesn’t take the bait very often, but says if he has to fight he would definitely stick up for his teammates.
“If I need to protect one of my teammates I will fight,” Salak said. “But I’m not a big fighter and just like to play hockey more than anything.”
He’s played hockey very well, and was a main player last season on their run to the FPHL title, the first in Winston-Salem in 30 years.
Niec said that Salak is so mild-mannered off the ice he can see why fans love to talk with him. He’s very popular after games when the players stick around many nights and mingle with the season-ticket holders.
“He doesn’t have a bad bone in his body,” Niec said. “I call him pillow hands because he doesn’t like to fight. Jan doesn’t want to hurt anybody and he’s just a big teddy bear who wants to play hockey.”
Niec notices that opponents tend to shy away from Salak when the puck is loose puck in the corners. That usually helps the free-flowing offense the Thunderbirds have in most games because Salak usually wins those battles.
“It’s really hard to take the puck away from him,” Niec said. “He likes to go one-on-one with guys and I know I didn’t like to do that when I played. But Jan really likes to do that and holds onto the puck with his long reach.”
When Niec was a player in the FPHL he played against Salak and got to know him a little bit. And once Niec became a coach he knew exactly the type of player he wanted on his team and Salak has been an excellent fit.
“I went into the corners against him back then when I played and he was so strong,” Niec said. “I think he’s much stronger now because that was about five years ago and he was still growing back then.”
Salak loves the grind of minor league hockey, but he also loves the fact that the Thunderbirds have been so successful.
“In the 60 minutes I play hockey or even when we practice I feel free and that’s what I like about hockey,” Salak said.
There’s little doubt that Salak is one of the best players in the FPHL, but as humble as he is there’s no way he’s going to agree with that statement.
“I don’t think that I’m one of the best players in this league,” Salak said. “I just want to go out and play hockey, so I don’t worry about any of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.