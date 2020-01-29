As inspirations go on the Winston-Salem running scene, it’s tough to top Jack Ibraham, the face of the Ultimate Runner.
Ibraham, who found running to his liking as a way to stay in shape in his 40s, ran into his early 80s and had an unofficial mantra that he never met a runner he didn’t like. Ibraham died this week at age 84.
One of the most popular races in our area is the grueling Ultimate Runner, which has been run in the heat of the day in late June for the last 33 years. Ibraham set the record for most consecutive Ultimate Runners by competing in the first 30.
“He was definitely an ironman,” said Sandy Wetherhold, the race director and founder of the unique track event. “It's kind of surreal that he was 51 when we started the Ultimate Runner and when he finally did his last one he was 80 years old.”
What Ibraham loved about the Ultimate Runner was not only the challenge of the five events, but the community feel. The Ultimate Runner is limited to a field of 110, with heats in the mile and the 400, 800 and 100 meters before the entire field runs a 5K in and around Hanes Park.
David Daggett, a premiere triathlete for several years, remembers meeting Ibraham when Daggett was a first-year law student at Wake Forest.
“It’s funny because I was like 22 years old then and he was 47, and I thought to myself, 'That’s really old to still be running,'” Daggett said.
The two struck up a friendship thanks to their love of running. Ibraham, like Daggett, was a regular at the William G. White YMCA in the mornings for as long as Daggett can remember.
Daggett says there wasn’t a bad bone in Ibraham’s body, giving time for anybody who wanted to talk about running or life.
“Jack always had an encouraging word for anybody and it wasn’t just about running races or training for races,” Daggett said. “It was his positive attitude that he spread around his whole life that really we should all emulate.”
He slowed in the Ultimate Runner as he aged, but his determination to finish was most evident the year he fell in the mile in 2011. He was 75 at the time and was blooded and bruised, but he didn’t think about quitting.
Competitors who don’t finish don’t get their T-shirt at the post-race party. The way Wetherhold tells it, Ibraham continued to compete instead of going to the hospital because “he wanted that damn T-shirt.”
After that race, Wetherhold said, fellow runner Keith Stone took Ibraham to a hospital to get checked out.
“He was literally spitting up blood because he had busted his lip pretty good in the fall,” Wetherhold said. “And wouldn’t you know it after he went to the hospital he showed up back at the party to get his shirt. And, of course, he won his age group.”
Ibraham, who worked as an insurance agent, was a former magistrate and former teacher. In a Journal article several years ago, he said he often looked forward to the Ultimate Runner, “but once I get into it, I'm really glad when it's over."
It wasn’t hard to find Ibraham during the Ultimate Runner because he wore a straw hat to protect him from the sun. He even called the hat his secret to surviving the test for 30 years.
"I guess I run for all the reasons — health, a way to lose weight, and the sheer joy of hitting the road," Ibraham told the Journal in 2011. "I think the Ultimate Runner makes it easier for you to have more passion for running."
Ibraham once ran marathons, but he said that can get lonely with the long training runs and 26.2-mile race. He said the Ultimate Runner has more camaraderie, because everybody is in it together.
“Oh, it’s definitely my favorite race, but I think it’s my favorite because of the people,” Ibraham said years ago.
Wetherhold said Ibraham would definitely be honored at this year's 34th Ultimate Runner in late June. When it was suggested that maybe Ibraham's initials could go on each of the T-shirts, Wetherhold said: "That's a good idea. I know we'll do something to honor Jack."
Daggett said Ibraham would be missed throughout Winston-Salem.
“He’s considered a running legend around here, and he deserves that title,” Daggett said. “He’ll definitely be missed.”
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Frank Vogler & Sons in Clemmons and are incomplete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.